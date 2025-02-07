Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:49 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has 30 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.

He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 25 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 49 Games 2 30 Points 0 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

