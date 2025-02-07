Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:49 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 30 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 25 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|49
|Games
|2
|30
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: