Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -17, in 17:49 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has 30 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 25 different games.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 25 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
49 Games 2
30 Points 0
14 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

