Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 52 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:57 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 52 opportunities).

In 52 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

