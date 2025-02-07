Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 52 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:57 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 52 opportunities).
- In 52 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
