Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 52 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:57 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
  • Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 52 opportunities).
  • In 52 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
  • The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

