Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 8 Published 1:23 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) and Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) going head-to-head at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, Oklahoma is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -235, Oklahoma +190

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Oklahoma 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+5.5)

Oklahoma (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee has gone 14-9-0 against the spread, while Oklahoma’s ATS record this season is 11-11-0. The Volunteers have a 9-14-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Sooners have a record of 13-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 154.7 points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Oklahoma has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 162nd in college basketball while giving up 59.6 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +354 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.0 boards. It is grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.3 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7).

The Volunteers average 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (94th in college basketball), and give up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (39th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (169th in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners outscore opponents by eight points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and conceding 71.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential.

Oklahoma pulls down 29.4 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of its opponents.

Oklahoma knocks down 9 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Oklahoma has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (81st in college basketball).

