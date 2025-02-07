Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – February 8
Published 11:24 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (18-27-7) and Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 16th in the Eastern Conference.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|53
|19
|32
|51
|78
|29
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|53
|16
|25
|41
|60
|6
|D Roman Josi
|49
|9
|27
|36
|72
|23
|F Steven Stamkos
|53
|17
|15
|32
|34
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|50
|14
|16
|30
|39
|19
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.6 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.25 (25th)
- Shots: 30.1 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 21.48 (16th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.17 (8th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Golden Knights: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Sabres’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Tage Thompson
|47
|26
|22
|48
|26
|14
|F John-Jason Peterka
|51
|16
|25
|41
|50
|12
|D Rasmus Dahlin
|45
|6
|34
|40
|65
|22
|F Jason Zucker
|51
|18
|22
|40
|48
|16
|F Alex Tuch
|53
|17
|22
|39
|41
|26
Sabres Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.11 (11th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.36 (28th)
- Shots: 27.8 (19th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 16.23 (27th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.62 (18th)
Sabres’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Rangers: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 at Panthers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 10 vs. Oilers: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 12 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 15 vs. Golden Knights: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 17 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Jets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 30 at Capitals: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
