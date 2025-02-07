Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 16 of 52 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored two goals on 14 shots.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 11 assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: