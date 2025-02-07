Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?
Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 16 of 52 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored two goals on 14 shots.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 11 assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 182 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|19:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
