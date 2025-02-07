Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in nine of 51 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

