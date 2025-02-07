Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 14 of 52 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted seven shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

