Will Kevin Gravel Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Kevin Gravel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kevin Gravel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gravel stats and insights

Gravel is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Gravel has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 182 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

