Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?
Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 49 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and five assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
