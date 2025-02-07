Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 49 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and five assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

