Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 52 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

