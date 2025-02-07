Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?
Published 12:23 am Friday, February 7, 2025
When the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 15 of 52 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
