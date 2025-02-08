Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8
Published 5:39 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Buffalo Sabres’ John-Jason Peterka are two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-141)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|53
|19
|32
|51
|Jonathan Marchessault
|53
|16
|25
|41
|Roman Josi
|49
|9
|27
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|53
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|50
|14
|16
|30
|Sabres Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tage Thompson
|47
|26
|22
|48
|John-Jason Peterka
|51
|16
|25
|41
|Rasmus Dahlin
|45
|6
|34
|40
|Jason Zucker
|51
|18
|22
|40
|Alex Tuch
|53
|17
|22
|39
Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 175 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- The Predators are 17th in the league with a 21.05% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Sabres’ 165 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Buffalo’s 178 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- The Sabres have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.23%.
