Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 8
Published 6:16 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Washington Wizards (9-42) host the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) after losing eight straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 119 – Wizards 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.2
- The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 24-28-0, compared to the 22-29-0 record of the Wizards.
- When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Atlanta (3-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (23.1%) than Washington (21-29) does as the underdog (42%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Washington and its opponents aren’t as successful (52.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (59.6%).
- The Hawks have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-10) this season while the Wizards have a .176 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-42).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 116.1 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).
- Atlanta is averaging 45.1 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.8 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game.
- Atlanta is third-best in the NBA with 15.9 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
Wizards Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Wizards are the fourth-worst squad in the league (107.8 points per game). On defense, they are the worst (121.5 points allowed per game).
- On the glass, Washington is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (48.3 per game).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 25 per game.
- In 2024-25, Washington is fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.
