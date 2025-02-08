Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 8 Published 6:16 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Washington Wizards (9-42) host the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) after losing eight straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.2)

Hawks (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 24-28-0, compared to the 22-29-0 record of the Wizards.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Atlanta (3-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (23.1%) than Washington (21-29) does as the underdog (42%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Washington and its opponents aren’t as successful (52.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (59.6%).

The Hawks have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-10) this season while the Wizards have a .176 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-42).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 116.1 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is averaging 45.1 boards per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.8 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game.

Atlanta is third-best in the NBA with 15.9 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fifth-worst in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively, the Wizards are the fourth-worst squad in the league (107.8 points per game). On defense, they are the worst (121.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Washington is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (48.3 per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 25 per game.

In 2024-25, Washington is fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

