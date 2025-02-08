How to Pick the Predators vs. Sabres Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 8 Published 12:36 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Sabres Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal total 25 times.

This season, 36 of Buffalo’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Predators score 2.58 goals per game, compared to the Sabres’ average of 3.11, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.7 goals per game, 0.7 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -141

The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 34 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (41.2%).

Nashville is 11-12 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -141 or shorter (47.8% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 58.5% chance to win.

Sabres Moneyline: +118

Buffalo has 13 wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 35 times).

The Sabres have won nine games with moneyline odds of +118 or longer (in 25 such games).

Buffalo has a 45.9% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Buffalo 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 51 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.9%.

With 16 goals and 25 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the most important contributors for Nashville with his 41 points (0.8 per game).

With 36 points through 49 games (nine goals and 27 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In 41 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-23-6) has given up 116 goals.

Sabres Points Leaders

Tage Thompson’s 26 goals and 22 assists in 47 contests give him 48 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

John-Jason Peterka has made a big impact for Buffalo this season with 41 points, thanks to 16 goals and 25 assists.

Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin has 40 points, courtesy of six goals (10th on team) and 34 assists (first).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has an 18-15-4 record this season, with an .897 save percentage (47th in the league). In 38 games, he has 951 saves, and has given up 109 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home -141 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home – 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home –

Sabres’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/31/2025 Predators W 4-3 Home +105 2/2/2025 Devils W 4-3 Home +118 2/4/2025 Blue Jackets W 3-2 Home -172 2/8/2025 Predators – Away +118 2/22/2025 Rangers – Home – 2/25/2025 Ducks – Home – 2/27/2025 Hurricanes – Away –

Nashville vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

