Published 1:12 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - February 8

SEC foes battle when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) at Lloyd Noble Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Tennessee has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 324th.
  • The 75 points per game the Volunteers put up are only 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).
  • Tennessee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners’ 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.4%).
  • Oklahoma is 16-5 when it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 311th.
  • The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee is averaging 15.8 more points per game (80.1) than it is in road games (64.3).
  • The Volunteers cede 58.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 65.2 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better at home this year, making 8.8 treys per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Oklahoma is scoring 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging away (68.8).
  • The Sooners give up 66.3 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.
  • At home, Oklahoma drains 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.1%) than away (32.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2025 @ Texas A&M L 75-68 Reed Arena
2/1/2025 Vanderbilt W 97-67 Lloyd Noble Center
2/4/2025 @ Auburn L 98-70 Neville Arena
2/8/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center
2/12/2025 @ Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Mizzou Arena
2/15/2025 LSU Lloyd Noble Center

