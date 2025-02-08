How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8 Published 1:12 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

SEC foes battle when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) at Lloyd Noble Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Tennessee has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 324th.

The 75 points per game the Volunteers put up are only 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).

Tennessee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners’ 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.4%).

Oklahoma is 16-5 when it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 311th.

The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Oklahoma is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee is averaging 15.8 more points per game (80.1) than it is in road games (64.3).

The Volunteers cede 58.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 65.2 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better at home this year, making 8.8 treys per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison

At home Oklahoma is scoring 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging away (68.8).

The Sooners give up 66.3 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.

At home, Oklahoma drains 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.1%) than away (32.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt – Thompson-Boling Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/28/2025 @ Texas A&M L 75-68 Reed Arena 2/1/2025 Vanderbilt W 97-67 Lloyd Noble Center 2/4/2025 @ Auburn L 98-70 Neville Arena 2/8/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center 2/12/2025 @ Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Mizzou Arena 2/15/2025 LSU – Lloyd Noble Center

