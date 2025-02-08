How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8
Published 1:12 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
SEC foes battle when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) at Lloyd Noble Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Tennessee has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 324th.
- The 75 points per game the Volunteers put up are only 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).
- Tennessee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners’ 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.4%).
- Oklahoma is 16-5 when it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 311th.
- The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee is averaging 15.8 more points per game (80.1) than it is in road games (64.3).
- The Volunteers cede 58.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 65.2 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee has played better at home this year, making 8.8 treys per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison
- At home Oklahoma is scoring 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging away (68.8).
- The Sooners give up 66.3 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.
- At home, Oklahoma drains 9.5 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.1%) than away (32.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|W 85-81
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|L 75-68
|Reed Arena
|2/1/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 97-67
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/4/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 98-70
|Neville Arena
|2/8/2025
|Tennessee
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/12/2025
|@ Missouri
|Mizzou Arena
|Mizzou Arena
|2/15/2025
|LSU
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center
