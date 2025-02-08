How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8 Published 4:47 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Washington Wizards (9-42) will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Atlanta has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Wizards give up (121.5).

Atlanta is 11-4 when scoring more than 121.5 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 43.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 48% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Wizards put up 11.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Hawks give up to opponents (119).

Washington has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 119 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 116.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Atlanta is surrendering 119 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (118.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Hawks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 12.9 threes per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 13 per game and a 35.1% percentage in away games.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Wizards are scoring more points at home (109 per game) than away (106.7). But they are also giving up more at home (123.1) than away (119.9).

At home, Washington concedes 123.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 119.9.

At home the Wizards are averaging 25.2 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (24.9).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Georges Niang Day-To-Day Trade Pending Clint Capela Day-To-Day Back Caris LeVert Day-To-Day Trade Pending Terance Mann Day-To-Day Trade Pending

Wizards Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Gill Day-To-Day Ankle Justin Champagnie Day-To-Day Illness Alex Len Day-To-Day Trade Pending Khris Middleton Day-To-Day Trade Pending Alex Sarr Day-To-Day Ankle Marcus Smart Day-To-Day Trade Pending Malcolm Brogdon Day-To-Day Foot Saddiq Bey Out Knee

id: