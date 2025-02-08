How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8
Published 4:47 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Washington Wizards (9-42) will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: MNMT, FDSSE
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- Atlanta has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
- The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Wizards give up (121.5).
- Atlanta is 11-4 when scoring more than 121.5 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 43.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 48% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Wizards put up 11.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Hawks give up to opponents (119).
- Washington has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 119 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are averaging 116.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Atlanta is surrendering 119 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (118.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Hawks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 12.9 threes per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 13 per game and a 35.1% percentage in away games.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Wizards are scoring more points at home (109 per game) than away (106.7). But they are also giving up more at home (123.1) than away (119.9).
- At home, Washington concedes 123.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 119.9.
- At home the Wizards are averaging 25.2 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (24.9).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Georges Niang
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|Clint Capela
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|Caris LeVert
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|Terance Mann
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Gill
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|Justin Champagnie
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Alex Len
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|Khris Middleton
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|Alex Sarr
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|Marcus Smart
|Day-To-Day
|Trade Pending
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Day-To-Day
|Foot
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee