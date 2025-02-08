How to Watch the NBA Today, February 9
Published 5:16 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Toronto Raptors versus the Houston Rockets is one of three compelling options on Sunday’s NBA schedule.
Info on live coverage of Sunday’s NBA action is available for you.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 9
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: