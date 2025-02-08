How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 9

There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Providence Friars

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 14 NC State Wolfpack at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 21 California Golden Bears at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michigan Wolverines at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Hurricanes at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

