Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8 Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) currently includes four players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Tage Thompson C Day-To-Day Concussion Dylan Cozens C Day-To-Day Lower Body Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G Day-To-Day Undisclosed Tyson Kozak C Out Illness Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 175 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

Their -38 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Buffalo’s total of 178 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-141) Sabres (+119) 6

