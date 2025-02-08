Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8

Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) currently includes four players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body
Tage Thompson C Day-To-Day Concussion
Dylan Cozens C Day-To-Day Lower Body
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Tyson Kozak C Out Illness
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 175 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • Their -38 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo’s total of 178 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-141) Sabres (+119) 6

