Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – February 8

Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) currently includes six players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Beck Malenstyn LW Day-To-Day Back
Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body
Tyson Kozak C Day-To-Day Illness
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville has conceded 175 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo allows 3.4 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
  • Their -13 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5

