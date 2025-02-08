Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – February 8 Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5) currently includes six players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Beck Malenstyn LW Day-To-Day Back Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Tyson Kozak C Day-To-Day Illness Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 175 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Buffalo allows 3.4 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5

