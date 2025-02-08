Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 16 of 53 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (five shots).

Forsberg has picked up six goals and 11 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 178 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: