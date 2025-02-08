Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 14 of 53 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
