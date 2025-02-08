Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 14 of 53 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

