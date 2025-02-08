Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 50 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and five assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 178 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

