How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 9 Published 5:23 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (24-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (17-5) on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it can be found on ESPN.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

LSU 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are second-best in college basketball on offense (90.6 points scored per game) and ranked 301st defensively (69.8 points conceded).

LSU is top-25 this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in college basketball with 44.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 116th with 30.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 47th in the country in assists at 16.2 per game.

LSU ranks 113th in the nation with 14.5 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 70th with 17.7 forced turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (10.9). They are 108th in 3-point percentage at 33.0%.

LSU is ceding 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 27.2% three-point percentage (28th-ranked).

The Volunteers attempt 42.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 32.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 57.1% of their shots, with 67.9% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the second-best team in the nation in points scored (90.6 per game) and 301st in points allowed (69.8).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.4 per game) and 139th in rebounds conceded (30.8).

The Volunteers are 47th in the country in assists (16.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 85th in college basketball in turnovers committed (14.0 per game) and 11th-best in turnovers forced (21.6).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.9). They are 108th in 3-point percentage at 33.0%.

Tennessee gives up 4.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 27.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 39th and 32nd, respectively, in the country.

The Volunteers take 42.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.1% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.9% are 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 25 19.9 5.9 2.7 1.7 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 25 18.4 14.2 1.3 2.5 0.5 0.3 Mikaylah Williams 25 17.0 4.6 3.0 1.3 0.3 2.0 Kailyn Gilbert 25 9.6 3.1 1.9 1.0 0.0 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 25 5.6 4.0 0.1 0.6 0.7 0.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 22 17.6 6.0 3.3 3.2 0.8 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 22 12.8 4.6 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 20 12.1 2.9 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 22 11.2 6.0 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Samara Spencer 22 11.0 3.7 5.1 1.3 0.1 2.1

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

February 9 vs. Tennessee at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 at Texas at 3:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Georgia at 9:00 PM ET

February 23 at Kentucky at 4:00 PM ET

February 27 at Alabama at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Ole Miss at 4:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: