How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Orlando Magic (26-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) at Kia Center on February 10, 2025. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

FDSFL, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Orlando is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The 104 points per game the Magic score are 14.8 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.8).

When Orlando totals more than 118.8 points, it is 8-1.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.5% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.

The Hawks’ 116.2 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 105.7 the Magic give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Atlanta is 25-18.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are averaging 105.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.4 more points than they’re averaging away from home (102.9).

In 2024-25, Orlando is surrendering 102.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 108.2.

At home, the Magic are draining one more threes per game (11.5) than on the road (10.5). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to in road games (29.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 116.9 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (115.7). On defense they give up 119 per game, 0.3 more than away (118.7).

At home, Atlanta concedes 119 points per game. Away, it gives up 118.7.

At home the Hawks are averaging 28.9 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.4).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Moritz Wagner Out For Season Knee Jalen Suggs Day-To-Day Quadricep

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

