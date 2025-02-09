How to Watch the NBA Today, February 10
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025
In one of the 10 intriguing matchups on the NBA card today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 10
Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
