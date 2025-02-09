LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 9 Published 2:16 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday’s game features the No. 6 LSU Tigers (24-1) and the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (17-5) facing off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (on February 9) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-76 victory for LSU.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against LSU. The over/under is currently listed at 167.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: LSU -4.5

LSU -4.5 Point total: 167.5

167.5 Moneyline (to win): LSU -200, Tennessee +165

LSU vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

LSU 80, Tennessee 76

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+4.5)

Tennessee (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (167.5)

LSU has a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Tennessee, who is 8-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 8-9-0 and the Volunteers are 5-8-0. The two teams score 178.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total. LSU is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Tennessee has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers’ +603 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (160th in college basketball).

LSU wins the rebound battle by an average of 14.1 boards. It is grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30 per outing.

LSU hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (73rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 27.2%.

The Tigers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allow 69.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

LSU wins the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 14.5 (113th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.7.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +457 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (301st in college basketball).

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 7.6 boards. It pulls down 38.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.8.

Tennessee connects on 6.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.9 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 7.6 per game, committing 14 (85th in college basketball) while forcing 21.6 (11th in college basketball).

