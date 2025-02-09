Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 10
Published 4:33 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks’ (25-28) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Monday, February 10 matchup with the Orlando Magic (26-28, also two injured players) at Kia Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic came out on top in their most recent matchup 112-111 against the Spurs on Saturday. Franz Wagner’s team-leading 33 points led the Magic in the win.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hawks claimed a 125-111 victory against the Wizards. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ win, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Quadricep
|16.2
|4
|3.7
|Moritz Wagner
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|12.9
|4.9
|1.4
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
