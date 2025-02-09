Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 10 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (25-28) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Monday, February 10 matchup with the Orlando Magic (26-28, also two injured players) at Kia Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Magic came out on top in their most recent matchup 112-111 against the Spurs on Saturday. Franz Wagner’s team-leading 33 points led the Magic in the win.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hawks claimed a 125-111 victory against the Wizards. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ win, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Suggs SG Day-To-Day Quadricep 16.2 4 3.7 Moritz Wagner C Out For Season Knee 12.9 4.9 1.4

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: