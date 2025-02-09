Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 10 Published 8:16 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

Southeast Division foes meet when the Orlando Magic (26-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) at Kia Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025. The Hawks are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Kia Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Magic 113 – Hawks 110

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Hawks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-3.3)

Magic (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 222.4

The Magic have been less successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 25-29-0, as opposed to the 25-28-0 record of the Hawks.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 13-9 against the spread compared to the 10-8 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Orlando’s games have gone over the total 40.7% of the time this season (22 out of 54), less often than Atlanta’s games have (31 out of 53).

The Magic have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-10) this season, better than the .471 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (16-18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

Because of the Magic’s offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 104 points per game, they’ve had to count on their defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 105.7 points per game.

Orlando has struggled in terms of rebounding this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 41.6 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks second-best in the league by allowing just 41.4 rebounds per game.

The Magic haven’t put up many dimes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.2 assists per game.

Orlando ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 17th in the league by averaging 13.7 turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-pointers, the Magic are coming up short, as they rank worst in the league in treys made (11 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (30.4%).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.2 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (118.8).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.9).

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.2 per game). But it is second-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: