NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Hawks Picks for February 10 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Orlando Magic (26-28) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Our computer predictions for Monday’s game will assist you in placing an informed wager utilizing the best bets available.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE

Magic vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Orlando’s record against the spread is 25-29-0.

Atlanta is 25-28-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Magic are 8-7.

As 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 10-9 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Over (221.5)





Magic games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 221.5 points 15 times.

The Hawks have played 39 games this season that have had more than 221.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Orlando’s outings this year is 213.4, 8.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 235-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.5 more points than this game’s point total.

The Magic score the 26th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the sixth-most.

The Magic are the league’s sixth-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 28th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Magic (-210)

This season, the Magic have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, Orlando has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Magic.

