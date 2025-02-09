NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 10 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 10

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Spurs -11.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW

TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)

Over (218.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 23.6 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 23.6 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)

Over (225.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.1 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 4.1 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)

Over (230.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.8 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.8 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Lakers -13.5

Lakers -13.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ

