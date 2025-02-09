Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22

Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets - Saturday, February 22

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas A&M Stat Tennessee
75.0 Points For 74.8
66.1 Points Against 59.3
42.6% Field Goal % 45.2%
39.8% Opponent Field Goal % 36.2%
31.3% Three Point % 34.3%
31.7% Opponent Three Point % 26.6%

Texas A&M’s Top Players

  • Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game).
  • Texas A&M is led in rebounds by Solomon Washington’s 5.6 per game.
  • The Aggies are led by Taylor from long distance. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
  • Zhuric Phelps leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Washington collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Texas A&M.

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game.
  • When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.0 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.5 assists per game.
  • Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.5 treys per game.
  • Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.9 per game).

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 Georgia Reed Arena
2/15/2025 Arkansas Reed Arena
2/18/2025 @ Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum
2/22/2025 Tennessee Reed Arena
2/26/2025 Vanderbilt Reed Arena
3/1/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena

