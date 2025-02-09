Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22 Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas A&M Stat Tennessee 75.0 Points For 74.8 66.1 Points Against 59.3 42.6% Field Goal % 45.2% 39.8% Opponent Field Goal % 36.2% 31.3% Three Point % 34.3% 31.7% Opponent Three Point % 26.6%

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game).

Texas A&M is led in rebounds by Solomon Washington’s 5.6 per game.

The Aggies are led by Taylor from long distance. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Zhuric Phelps leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Washington collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Texas A&M.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.0 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.5 assists per game.

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.5 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.9 per game).

Texas A&M Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

