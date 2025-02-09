Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22
Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 9, 2025
Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- Venue: Reed Arena
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stat
|Tennessee
|75.0
|Points For
|74.8
|66.1
|Points Against
|59.3
|42.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|39.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|36.2%
|31.3%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
|31.7%
|Opponent Three Point %
|26.6%
Texas A&M’s Top Players
- Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game).
- Texas A&M is led in rebounds by Solomon Washington’s 5.6 per game.
- The Aggies are led by Taylor from long distance. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Zhuric Phelps leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Washington collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Texas A&M.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game.
- When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.0 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.5 assists per game.
- Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.5 treys per game.
- Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.9 per game).
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|Georgia
|–
Reed Arena
|2/15/2025
|Arkansas
|–
Reed Arena
|2/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
Humphrey Coliseum
|2/22/2025
|Tennessee
|–
Reed Arena
|2/26/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
Reed Arena
|3/1/2025
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
