Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 9 Published 3:15 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

Two games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Temple Owls and the Memphis Tigers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 18 Maryland Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 80, Rutgers 69

Maryland 80, Rutgers 69 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 10.8 points

Maryland by 10.8 points Pick ATS: Maryland (-9.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Maryland-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Memphis Tigers vs. Temple Owls

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Temple 70

Memphis 84, Temple 70 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 13.9 points

Memphis by 13.9 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Bet on the Memphis-Temple spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: