Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 10
Published 3:22 am Monday, February 10, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and Jackson State Tigers take the court at Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, one of the 10 games our computer model suggested in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Jackson State -12.5 vs. UAPB
- Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Jackson State by 15.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jackson State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +7.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Howard by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -19.5 vs. East Texas A&M
- Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 22.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +1.5 vs. Prairie View A&M
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Prairie View A&M (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: New Orleans +11.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Incarnate Word by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Lamar -1.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State -6.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nicholls State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +19.5 vs. Alcorn State
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Alcorn State by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alcorn State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +1.5 vs. Houston Christian
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston Christian (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Carolina +5.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.