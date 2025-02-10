Brenda Cody, 70

Published 8:24 am Monday, February 10, 2025

Brenda Cody, age 70, of New Tazewell, TN born August 18, 1954, went to be with the Lord February 6, 2025.

She was preceded by death by her loving parents; Rev. Henry and Viola Mae Cody. Siblings; Carolyn Helton, Patsy Raymond, Ray Cody, Phyllis Anderson, Judy Maiden, and William Cody. A special son, Jason Fultz.

She is survived by her loving companion of 24 years, Jack Fultz; 3 children, Jennifer Moore (John Bishop) of Middlesboro, Stephanie (Nick) of Hallsville, TX, Lisa (Jessie) Davis-Wolfe of Tazewell. A very special niece, Rhonda (Wade) Byrd of Middlesboro. Grandchildren; Brett, Brady, David (DJ), Jason, Reagan (Sam), Chandler, Cash, and Nova. Great Grandchildren; Piper, Grayson, Leon, and April. A host of nieces and nephews. Her siblings; George of Tazewell, Don (Bonnie) of Middlesboro, Harold of Harrogate, Alice (Haven) Hall of Michigan, Raymond of New York, Curtis (Denise) of Michigan, Larry (Barb) Cody of Michigan. She has very special friends that were dear to her heart, Helen, Jody, Carolyn, and Debbie.

Pallbearers are Nick Emerine, Brady Minor, David Hancock, Eric Fraley, Jessie Wolfe, Sam Givens, Adam Davis, and Jason Fultz. Stand in John Bishop and Tony Leggans.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, Tn. Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Greer Cemetery.

Rev. Bill Duncan will officiate. Don and Bonnie Cody will lead with the music.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements