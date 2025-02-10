Published 3:43 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Charles Allen Skaggs, 76, of Harrogate passed away Sunday, February 9, 2025 at his home. He was preceded in death by:

Wife, Carolyn Skaggs

Son, Tim Leon Skaggs

Parents, Elmer and Hazel Skaggs

Grandparents, Charlie and Lizzie Burke

Charles and Lily Skaggs

Brother, James “Pat” Skaggs

He is survived by:

Granddaughter, Mary Beth Skaggs

Sister, Billie Kaye (RD) Southerland

Daughter-in-law, Debbie Skaggs

Sister-in-law, Sherry Skaggs

And a host of friends and family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coffey’s Funeral Home in Harrogate with funeral services immediately following and the Rev. David Billingsley officiating. Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Brooks, Bob Crutchfield, Jerry Mullins, Rickey Moss, and Josh Price.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangement