Charles Allen Skaggs, 76
Published 3:43 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
Charles Allen Skaggs, 76, of Harrogate passed away Sunday, February 9, 2025 at his home. He was preceded in death by:
Wife, Carolyn Skaggs
Son, Tim Leon Skaggs
Parents, Elmer and Hazel Skaggs
Grandparents, Charlie and Lizzie Burke
Charles and Lily Skaggs
Brother, James “Pat” Skaggs
He is survived by:
Granddaughter, Mary Beth Skaggs
Sister, Billie Kaye (RD) Southerland
Daughter-in-law, Debbie Skaggs
Sister-in-law, Sherry Skaggs
And a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coffey’s Funeral Home in Harrogate with funeral services immediately following and the Rev. David Billingsley officiating. Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Brooks, Bob Crutchfield, Jerry Mullins, Rickey Moss, and Josh Price.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangement