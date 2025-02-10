Claiborne High celebrates Senior Night
Published 1:13 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
The Claiborne senior basketball players with their families after they were recognized during Senior Night. (Photos by Jay Compton)
#5 Cole Holt is the son of Josh Holt and Jennifer Holt. He was escorted by Tyler and Chloe Holt as he received a framed jersey from Coach Corey McGinnis. Cole enjoys spending his time playing golf, hunting, and fishing. His future plans include graduating from Claiborne High School. He is most proud of throwing a lob to Drew. His advice to future team members is “Don’t be late for practice”.
#11 Hunter Greer is the son of Joe and Gretchen Greer, who escorted him as he received a framed jersey from Coach Corey McGinnis. Hunter also plays baseball and has an athletic training internship. He enjoys spending time with family and friends. He plans on graduating and going to Walter State and then transferring to ETSU and studying in hopes of becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer. He is most proud of going to the region tournament during his junior year and having a winning record over the Gap.
#30 Channing Buis is the daughter of Demetrius and Chasity Buis. She was also joined by teammates Avalynn Cook and Emily Buchanan as she received a framed jersey from Coach Andrew McGinnis. Channing is also a member of the CHS track and field team and enjoys hanging out with Brennan. Her future plans include going to college to study radiology.
#32 Katie Hicks is the daughter of Mark Honeycutt, Melinda Honeycutt and Amber Paysinger who escorted her as she received a framed jersey from Coach Andrew McGinnis. Katie enjoys working, going to church, and the track team. Her future plans are to attend Walter State and then transfer once she decides a major.
Dance Team member Destiny Upton is the daughter of John Upton and Summer Lewis. Destiny is also the president of the Key Club, vice president of Science Club, a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, and Beta Club. Her future plan is to obtain a masters degree in order to become a kindergarten teacher. Destiny is most proud of how much she does for her community with volunteer work and also retaining a 4.0 GPA while having a part time job.
Senior cheerleader Lily Robinson is the daughter of Rob and Lisa Robinson. Lily is also a part of the CHS Soccer team. She enjoys church and spending time with friends. Her future plans include attending LMU to become a registered nurse with plans of one day becoming a physician's assistant in psychiatry. Her greatest accomplishment is going to Nationals last year with the Cheer team.
Senior Student Sports Information Director Kadin Martin is the daughter of Kevin Martin and Judy Seals, who escorted her as she received a special sports basket from coaches Andrew and Corey McGinnis. She enjoys watching sports, traveling, listening to music, and talking a lot. Her future plans include going to the University of Tennessee for sports broadcasting with the goal of having her own show on 99.1 the sports animal and covering Vols athletics full time.
Claiborne High School recognized their seniors from the winter season sports and competitive teams. These students have committed a lot of time to Claiborne High School outside of the classroom, and we would like to applaud them for their efforts.
Boys basketball seniors Cole Holt and Hunter Greer were recognized by coaches Corey McGinnis and Wesley Nance; Lady Bulldog basketball seniors Channing Buis and Katie Hicks were recognized by coaches Andrew McGinnis, Robert Estep, Craig Ivey, and Daven Ellison; Bulldog dance team senior Destiny Upton was recognized by coach Brooklyn Delph; cheerleading senior Lily Robinson was recognized by coach Amber Wilson; and senior student sports information director Kadin Martin was recognized by Andrew and Corey McGinnis.