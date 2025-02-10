Claiborne High celebrates Senior Night Published 1:13 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Claiborne High School recognized their seniors from the winter season sports and competitive teams. These students have committed a lot of time to Claiborne High School outside of the classroom, and we would like to applaud them for their efforts.

Boys basketball seniors Cole Holt and Hunter Greer were recognized by coaches Corey McGinnis and Wesley Nance; Lady Bulldog basketball seniors Channing Buis and Katie Hicks were recognized by coaches Andrew McGinnis, Robert Estep, Craig Ivey, and Daven Ellison; Bulldog dance team senior Destiny Upton was recognized by coach Brooklyn Delph; cheerleading senior Lily Robinson was recognized by coach Amber Wilson; and senior student sports information director Kadin Martin was recognized by Andrew and Corey McGinnis.