Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 23
Published 5:23 am Monday, February 10, 2025
On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (27-26) at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Pistons
|116.2
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Clint Capela contributes with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per matchup.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting three per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs 2.9 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
Pistons’ Top Players
- Cade Cunningham’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 25.5 points per game and 9.5 assists per game to go with 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Duren has per-game averages of 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
- Malik Beasley makes 3.9 treys per game.
- The Pistons’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dennis Schroder’s 1.1 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.2 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/7
|Bucks
|W 115-110
|Home
|+2.5
|2/8
|Wizards
|W 125-111
|Away
|-7.5
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
Pistons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/7
|76ers
|W 125-112
|Home
|+4.5
|2/9
|Hornets
|W 112-102
|Home
|-11.5
|2/11
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
