How to Watch the NBA Today, February 11
Published 11:16 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
The NBA’s four-game schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Knicks versus the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How to watch all the action in the NBA today is available here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 11
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: