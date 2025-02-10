How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10 Published 12:14 am Monday, February 10, 2025

Only one top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Baylor Bears playing the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Baylor Bears at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

