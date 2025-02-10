James Patton “Pat” Skaggs, 74
Published 3:44 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
|
James Patton “Pat” Skaggs, 74, of the Greers Chapel Community of Harrogate passed away early Monday morning, February 10, 2025 at the Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was preceded in death by:
Parents, Elmer and Hazel Skaggs
Grandparents, Charlie and Lizzie Burke
Charles and Lily Skaggs
Brother and sister-in-law, Charles Allen and Carolyn Skaggs
Nephew, Tim Skaggs
Father and mother-in-law, Walter (Spout) and Imogene Moss.
Brother and sister-in-law, Verlin and Shelia Moss Cox
He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Sherry Moss Skaggs
Sister, Billie Kaye (RD) Southerland
Nieces, Debbie and Mary Beth Skaggs
Brother-in-law, Rickey (Wilma) Moss
And a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coffey’s Funeral Home in Harrogate with funeral services immediately following and the Rev. David Billingsley officiating. Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Brooks, Bob Crutchfield, Jerry Mullins, Rickey Moss, and Josh Price.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.