Published 3:44 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

James Patton “Pat” Skaggs, 74, of the Greers Chapel Community of Harrogate passed away early Monday morning, February 10, 2025 at the Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was preceded in death by:

Parents, Elmer and Hazel Skaggs

Grandparents, Charlie and Lizzie Burke

Charles and Lily Skaggs

Brother and sister-in-law, Charles Allen and Carolyn Skaggs

Nephew, Tim Skaggs

Father and mother-in-law, Walter (Spout) and Imogene Moss.

Brother and sister-in-law, Verlin and Shelia Moss Cox

He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Sherry Moss Skaggs

Sister, Billie Kaye (RD) Southerland

Nieces, Debbie and Mary Beth Skaggs

Brother-in-law, Rickey (Wilma) Moss

And a host of friends and family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coffey’s Funeral Home in Harrogate with funeral services immediately following and the Rev. David Billingsley officiating. Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Johnny Brooks, Bob Crutchfield, Jerry Mullins, Rickey Moss, and Josh Price.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.