Kay (Lowrey) Reed, 83

Published 8:34 am Monday, February 10, 2025

Kay (Lowrey) Reed, of Thorn Hill, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the age of 83. She was a member at Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raymond Reed; her parents, William Cody & Rebecca (Meyers) Lowrey; infant sisters, Retha & Leatha Lowrey; sisters & brothers-in-law, Trubie &Arthur Dooley, Lucille & Pat Walker and Anna & Delbert Daniels; brothers & sisters-in-law, P.B. & Alice Lowrey and Everette Lowrey and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include; Daughter; April Reed Son; Robert Reed Jr. Granddaughter; Kayley Reed Sister-in-law; Wanda Lowrey Several nieces and nephews She will be laid to rest on Friday, February 7, 2025 in the Greene Cemetery in Thorn Hill. Per her request, there will be a small graveside service with the Rev. Frankie Bolden officiating McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville is honored to be serving the Reed Family.