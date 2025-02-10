Mary Ruth Sanders Higdon, 85

Published 8:25 am Monday, February 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mary Ruth Sanders Higdon, age 85, of Lexington, KY passed away Tuesday, February 4.

She was born on October 9, 1939, and is survived by her daughter Cheri Higdon (Tim Kreiter) of Lexington, KY, her son Glenn Higdon of Harrogate, TN. She also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Jessica Higdon of Jacksonville, NC, Alexander Mars (Chelsea Brislin) of Lexington, KY, and Anderson Mars (Mark Kano) of Louisville, KY.

Before she retired, she was the manager of the Harrogate office of Powell Valley Electric Company. She was a longtime resident of Tennessee before moving to Lexington, KY. However, she was born and raised in Alabama, and she was proud of it. She loved to cheer on the Crimson Tide in football and in basketball. She was also creative and enjoyed painting.

She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She spent lots of time loving and caring for them. She will be missed by her dedicated caregivers, family and friends.

A private service will be held February 8 in the Harrogate Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.