NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 11
Published 10:16 pm Monday, February 10, 2025
The New York Knicks versus the Indiana Pacers is a game to watch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 11
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: 76ers -8.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: