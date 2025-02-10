Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 11 Published 9:18 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Tuesday’s game between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) and No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at Rupp Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Tennessee securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 11.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -130, Kentucky +108

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+2.5)

Kentucky (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

Tennessee is 15-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky’s 11-12-0 ATS record. The Volunteers have a 9-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 13-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 161.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kentucky has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +372 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.8 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per contest (third in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 35.1 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) while conceding 27 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Tennessee makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.9). It is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (148th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.6%.

The Volunteers’ 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 91st in college basketball, and the 79 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 10.2 (73rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 86.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per contest (307th in college basketball). They have a +234 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.9.

Kentucky connects on 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.6.

Kentucky has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (346th in college basketball).

