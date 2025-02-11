Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, February 11
Published 3:22 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The UConn Huskies and Creighton Bluejays take the court for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Creighton -2.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -7.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern +8.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-8.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Santa Clara +9.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +18.5 vs. Marquette
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-18.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Akron -16.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Akron Zips
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Akron by 19.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -6.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: East Carolina +2.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: East Carolina by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kent State -7.5 vs. Central Michigan
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Utah +8.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
