College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 11 Published 3:44 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats. Scroll down for all our picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Kentucky +2.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Auburn -9 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -9

Auburn -9 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Florida -1.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -1.5

Florida -1.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M -8.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -8.5

Texas A&M -8.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Texas

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -3

Alabama -3 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: