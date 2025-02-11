Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 24

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) welcome in the Miami Heat (25-26) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Heat
116.1 Points Avg. 110
118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5
46.2% Field Goal % 45.3%
34.8% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young contributes with 23.4 points per game while also adding 11.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
  • Onyeka Okongwu contributes with 12 points, two assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels averages 0.8 blocks and three steals per game.

Heat’s Top Players

  • Bam Adebayo is having a strong season overall, with 16.5 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson averages 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Adebayo is a strong defender with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/8 Wizards W 125-111 Away -7.5
2/10 Magic W 112-106 Away +6.5
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/10 Celtics L 103-85 Home +7.5
2/12 Thunder Away
2/13 Mavericks Away
2/21 Raptors Away
2/23 Bucks Away
2/24 Hawks Away
2/26 Hawks Home
2/28 Pacers Home
3/2 Knicks Home
3/3 Wizards Home
3/5 Cavaliers Away

