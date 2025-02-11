Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 24 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) welcome in the Miami Heat (25-26) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Heat 116.1 Points Avg. 110 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 46.2% Field Goal % 45.3% 34.8% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young contributes with 23.4 points per game while also adding 11.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu contributes with 12 points, two assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 0.8 blocks and three steals per game.

Heat’s Top Players

Bam Adebayo is having a strong season overall, with 16.5 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 2.4 made threes per game.

Adebayo is a strong defender with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/8 Wizards W 125-111 Away -7.5 2/10 Magic W 112-106 Away +6.5 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home –

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/10 Celtics L 103-85 Home +7.5 2/12 Thunder – Away – 2/13 Mavericks – Away – 2/21 Raptors – Away – 2/23 Bucks – Away – 2/24 Hawks – Away – 2/26 Hawks – Home – 2/28 Pacers – Home – 3/2 Knicks – Home – 3/3 Wizards – Home – 3/5 Cavaliers – Away –

