How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11 Published 7:12 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Tennessee has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 27th.

The 74.8 points per game the Volunteers score are the same as the Wildcats allow.

Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.2%).

Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 51st.

The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (59.3).

Kentucky is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is putting up 80.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 15 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.1).

Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 in road games.

Tennessee is sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 0.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Kentucky is putting up 93 points per game, 16.2 more than it is averaging away (76.8).

At home, the Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.2.

Kentucky makes more 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than away (10). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (39.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M – Reed Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Arkansas L 89-79 Rupp Arena 2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 South Carolina W 80-57 Rupp Arena 2/11/2025 Tennessee Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 @ Texas Moody Center 2/19/2025 Vanderbilt – Rupp Arena

