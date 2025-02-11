How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 11

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Tennessee has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 27th.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Volunteers score are the same as the Wildcats allow.
  • Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.2%).
  • Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 51st.
  • The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (59.3).
  • Kentucky is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is putting up 80.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 15 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.1).
  • Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 in road games.
  • Tennessee is sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 0.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Kentucky is putting up 93 points per game, 16.2 more than it is averaging away (76.8).
  • At home, the Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.2.
  • Kentucky makes more 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than away (10). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (39.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2025 Arkansas L 89-79 Rupp Arena
2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/8/2025 South Carolina W 80-57 Rupp Arena
2/11/2025 Tennessee Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 @ Texas Moody Center
2/19/2025 Vanderbilt Rupp Arena

