How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11
Published 7:12 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Tennessee has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 27th.
- The 74.8 points per game the Volunteers score are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats’ 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.3 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.2%).
- Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 51st.
- The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (59.3).
- Kentucky is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is putting up 80.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 15 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.1).
- Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this year, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 in road games.
- Tennessee is sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 0.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Kentucky is putting up 93 points per game, 16.2 more than it is averaging away (76.8).
- At home, the Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.2.
- Kentucky makes more 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than away (10). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (39.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|W 85-81
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2025
|Arkansas
|L 89-79
|Rupp Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|L 98-84
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/8/2025
|South Carolina
|W 80-57
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2025
|Tennessee
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Texas
|Moody Center
|2/19/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Rupp Arena
