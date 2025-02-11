How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12

Published 4:19 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 12

A total of 13 games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at UCF Knights

UCLA Bruins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

No. 19 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 9 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

