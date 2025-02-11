How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 11 Published 1:19 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the BYU Cougars taking on the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

BYU Cougars at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

